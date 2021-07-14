JetBlue Is Celebrating New York's Reopening With $49 Flights & Local Perks

New York City has finally returned to its truest form: packed to the brim with bar lines rounding corners and restaurant reservations nearly impossible to snag. You know what, though? We wouldn't want it any other way. And now, JetBlue is celebrating the city that never sleeps with perks and cheap flights.

The fan-favorite airline is queuing up a summer experience for both visitors and New Yorkers called the "Real Deal," with discounts around town and $49 flights for the tourists flocking there, Travel + Leisure reports.

Every Friday through August 6, JetBlue is dropping new NYC-related promos. Local residents and visitors alike can snag things such as personal shopping sessions, discounted happy hours at famous restaurants, and tickets to shows such as Shakespeare in the Park. Said deals will be changing each week though, so keep your eyes peeled on the site for updated deets.

Here are some upcoming Real Deals:

Friday, July 9th: Discounts at the Nets Barclays Center Team Store for basketball fans, including special autographed gifts along with a purchase.

Discounts at the Nets Barclays Center Team Store for basketball fans, including special autographed gifts along with a purchase. Friday, July 16th: $5 off a mobile pick-up order at DIG.

$5 off a mobile pick-up order at DIG. Friday, July 23rd: 50% off a glass of summer rosé at hotspots Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones.

50% off a glass of summer rosé at hotspots Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. Friday, July 30th: Exclusive access to a JetBlue-only Shakespeare in the Park ticket lottery.

Exclusive access to a JetBlue-only Shakespeare in the Park ticket lottery. Friday, August 6th: 2-for-1 happy hour at the historic Stonewall Inn.