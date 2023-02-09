Get Double Points When Booking Your Hotel Reservations Through Paisly Right Now

The birthday celebration continues at JetBlue. Today, you'll be able to score double the points when you make hotel reservations through Paisly. And unlike some of the other great deals we've seen this week, you won't just have today to take advantage of this birthday perk.

Between now and February 16, TrueBlue members who book at least two nights at a hotel through Paisly will receive double points. That means instead of receiving one point for every dollar spent, TrueBlue members will earn two points. Look at it this way: You can book a vacation now, and bank those points for an extra trip sometime later this year.

The travel dates for this deal aren't limited to any specific time of the year, so whether you're planning an early spring getaway or a late summer vacation, you can take advantage of this deal. By booking with Paisly, you'll be able to handle all your reservations in one place, and find offers for all-inclusive stays, resorts, and specialized hotels for any type of trip you want to go on. Head to JetBlue.com for more details.