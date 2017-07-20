Travel

Empty JetBlue Seats Turn Into a 'Nightmare' and People Are Super Grossed Out

By Published On 07/20/2017
no bare feet on planes
@JessieChar

One of life's great pleasures is the surprise of open seats next to you on a plane. That happened for Jessie Char as she boarded a recent JetBlue flight. Open seats and smiles all the way to the horizon.

She shared her joy on Thursday. 

"I left the armrests up so I could bask in the comfort of my private airplane bench," Char told NBC 4 New York. "It was a short flight, but I wasn't about to let this go to waste." Totally reasonable. Kick back and enjoy your condo in the sky. 

However, shortly after takeoff, there was a thud. An arm rest had fallen.

That's an appalling thing to see next to you on a plane.

Somehow, it got worse.

It doesn't really matter how many open seats there are, this is not okay. Blanket rule: Don't do this. 

Char's tweets went viral like a foot fungus, and the responses came in quick with a universal [gag].

It merits repeating. Don't stick your bare feet all over the plane. Not in the aisle. Not on a seat. Not anywhere, Sam I Am, no one likes them even if your feet don't smell like ham. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

