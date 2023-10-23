A JetBlue Airplane Tipped Like a Seesaw While Passengers Disembarked

I don't like to think about the physics and mechanics of an airplane. I know that the Wright brothers figured out a few major things some time ago and that today we have these Boeing contraptions that can fly hundreds of people across the expanse of two continents. If I think about it any more than that I don't think I'd ever be able to fly again. As it stands, I already ritually take a Benadryl and a Dramamine upon boarding so that I can sleep from takeoff to disembarking.

Fortunately, there's no need for me to know anything more about planes. But there are plenty of people who do need to know how they—like the folks responsible for unloading and loading the airplanes. Because, it turns out, if you disembark or board in the wrong order, the plane can tilt like an off-balance scale.