Get $44 Flights Around the Country Right Now with JetBlue's Big New Sale

The countdown to summer travel season is well underway, and hopefully you've planned at least one long weekend away to somewhere special. Even if you haven't locked in some precious time off, it's not too late to make a budget-friendly plan. JetBlue's big new sale on Tuesday has flights all around the country from now through June for as little as $44.
As part of its two-day "Fly As You May" sale, JetBlue has a whole slew of discounted fares up for grabs to and from many of its North American hubs, with some routes going for just $44, one way. There are great deals to be had from most cities, though you'll want to hatch plans quickly because the sale ends at 11:59 on May 1. You can easily browse the full roster of fares -- and sort by departure city or price -- on JetBlue's flash sale page, but we've handpicked a few of the highlights below.
10 of the best cheap flight deals
- Long Beach to San Jose for $44
- Orlando to Syracuse (and vice versa) for $59
- Boston to Philadelphia (and vice versa) for $64
- Washington, DC to Charleston for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten for $74
- New York to Burlington (and vice versa) for $79
- Boston to Washington, DC for $89
- New York to Bermuda for $94
- Boston to Atlanta for $94
- New York to Turks & Caicos for $114
Before you go all-in and clear your schedule, there's some fine print to keep in mind. The bulk of these deals are available between May 8 and June 20, and many of the cheapest available flights fly exclusively between Mondays and Thursday. Also, there are blackout dates from May 23-28 (Memorial Day).
On the upside, these are all "Blue" fares, which means they come with standard JetBlue perks like free WiFi and unlimited snacks. However, you'll probably want to pack light, since there are additional fees for checked baggage ($30 for the first, $40 for the second).
So go ahead and take some well-deserved time off. Frankly, you have no excuse not to.
