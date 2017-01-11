JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

However, getting these fares is a bit of a trick. As outlined by The Flight Deal, you need to head over to the ITA Matrix Airfare Search. There, click "Advanced Routing Codes." Then add the airport code from your departure city and in the box that says "enter outbound routing codes" enter "b6+ / -overnight."

Then enter SJU for the destination and "b6+ / -overnight" in the box that says "Enter return routing codes." Under all of that, check the box that says "See calendar of lowest fares."

Then you're on your way. Those same codes can be used to search for other cities as well to see if JetBlue has any deals where you're departing from.