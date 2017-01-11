JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

No, it's not the insanely low fares JetBlue just had in their two-day flash sale that had $34 one-way flights, but this is a pretty fine deal. The airline is taking you to San Juan, Puerto Rico with some very cheap fares.
With a little help from ITA Matrix Airfare Search, you can grab a round-trip flight for as low as $126 flying in late January and early February. The cheapest of these fares is headed out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Prices climb from there, but there are still some good deals. Round-trip out of Boston is just $179, Philadelphia is $221, New York City is $223, Baltimore is $232, and flying out of Chicago costs $251.
However, getting these fares is a bit of a trick. As outlined by The Flight Deal, you need to head over to the ITA Matrix Airfare Search. There, click "Advanced Routing Codes." Then add the airport code from your departure city and in the box that says "enter outbound routing codes" enter "b6+ / -overnight."
Then enter SJU for the destination and "b6+ / -overnight" in the box that says "Enter return routing codes." Under all of that, check the box that says "See calendar of lowest fares."
Then you're on your way. Those same codes can be used to search for other cities as well to see if JetBlue has any deals where you're departing from.
Though, as always, note that airline tickets change prices often and disappear quickly. These prices are accurate at the time of publication and if you want the cheapest seats, it's usually worth getting your tickets as soon as possible.
h/t The Flight Deal
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.