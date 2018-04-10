JetBlue's Huge New Sale Has $39 Flights This Spring

It may not feel like it, but spring has in fact sprung. You suffered through a whole winter, and the cold weather's still hanging around, so you deserve to treat yourself, maybe to somewhere warm? Thankfully, JetBlue's latest flash sale will help you do just that, on the cheap.
From now through 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, April 11, the discount-happy carrier has a heck of a lot of one-way flights, international and domestic, with serious discounts from cities all throughout the country -- including some for as cheap as $39. Head over to the sale's official page for the complete list of deals, which you can sort by price and city. Some highlights include Long Beach, California to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for just $39; Washington, DC to Charleston, South Carolina for $49; and NYC to Savannah/Hilton Head, Georgia for $69. If you want to drop slightly more, you can get from NYC to Orlando (or vice versa) for $89, Chicago to Boston for $99, or San Diego to Fort Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $134.
Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?
If you'd prefer an international trip, JetBlue also has you covered. You can fly from NYC to Cuba for $139; Orlando or Fort Lauderdale to Cuba for under $100; Orlando to Port-au-Prince, Haiti for $119; or Boston to Santiago, Dominican Republic for $199.
But keep in mind that super-great deals often come with conditions. In this case, you'll have to travel between April 17 and June 20 -- with the blackout days between May 22 and May 30. You'll also have to book before the deal expires on Wednesday. Also, all of these flights will be on JetBlue's "Blue" fare, so you'll have to pay for any checked bags. But there'll still be free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks during the flight.
The only real impediment to you here is convincing your travel buddy and figuring out logistics. Better get to it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.