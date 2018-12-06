JetBlue's New Sale Has $20 Around the U.S. Right Now

The holiday season is upon us, which means you should technically put all your money into thoughtful gifts for those nearest and dearest to you. Frankly, we think you should be putting that money toward flying to Paris for cheap instead. But if you insist on expressing your affection through materialism, you can save yourself some money and get a flight via this new JetBlue flash sale on Thursday.
The sale will get you around the country for as little as $20, one way. But you'll have to hop on it pretty much right away: These fares will only last until 11:59pm on December 6, aka today.
Definitely check out all the flights on the full JetBlue sale page, but here are some highlights. You can get from Atlanta to Boston for $20, Baltimore to Orlando for $30, and New York to Ft. Meyers for $40. If you're looking for something a little less continental, you can also get from Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $40 and Boston to Santiago, Dominican Republic for $90. Make sure to sort the list by departure city and find the best deal for you.
Eat Seeker: Passerotto
Be warned, though: All of these are for specific flights, which means you might be flying at some inconvenient times. But you also might find just the flight for you -- like a December 24 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Boston at 7:08pm for $40. If you have that exact trajectory, you might be going home for Christmas after all. Also, keep in mind that this is for JetBlue's Blue far, so you'll get standard perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll have to pay for any checked bags.
So act quickly if you're going to book, but remember it's not too late to decide to fly to Paris instead.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.