You Have 2 Days to Book $44 Flights With JetBlue

The great thing about not having unparalleled athletic abilities that catapult you towards fame and fortune is that companies still want to give perks during football season. Remember when But Light wanted to give free brews to the winning city? Or, more recently, when a betting site was hiring an "official NFL taste taster" to travel around and eat at stadiums for free?
Well, now JetBlue is jumping in with yet another themed flight discount deal, appropriately called the 'Game On' Sale, with one-way flights starting at $44. It's never been a better time to like football and have no skills. Or just to travel for funsies, not football (which is allowed). JetBlue says, "Score a winning fare and do your own touchdown dance." Game on, Jet B.
The most important rule of this game: You gotta book by Friday, September 13, before 11:59pm.
Rule No. 2: Don't book for these dates, because they're blacked out: September 28-October 1, October 121-14, November 6-12, and November 21-December 2. That's kind of a lot, I know.
Rule No. 4: Survey your options fully before you buy. Some deals are better than others (shorter, regional flights are the cheapest of the cheap). Here are a few that we really loved:
The best JetBlue flight deals
- Long Beach to San Jose for $44
- Worcester, Massachusetts to New York for $44
- Orlando to Atlanta for $49
- Burlington, Vermont to New York for $54 (and vice versa)
- Boston to Pittsburgh for $64
- Salt Lake City to Long Beach, California for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Nashville for $74 (and vice versa)
- Jacksonville, Florida to Boston for $74
- Buffalo, New York to New York for $79
The best international JetBlue flight deals
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $64
- San Juan, PR to St. Thomas, USVI for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos for $84
- Fort Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for $94
- New York to Turks & Caicos for $94
- Orlando to Havana, Cuba for $94
- San Juan, PR to Punta Cana, DR for $94
- Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince, Haiti for $99
- New York to San Juan, PR for $109
- Fort Lauderdale to Barbados $119
There's an exhausting scroll of options here, so go check it out. The fares include government taxes and fees, and of course, JetBlue's standard perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited in-flight snacks. You'll have to cough up for checked bags, though.
Go Giants. Come at me, internet.
