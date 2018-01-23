JetBlue's Huge New Sale Has $34 Flights Today & Wednesday

As if you needed another reason to get off your ass and make good on your pledge to travel more this year, JetBlue is continuing its streak of weekly price cuts this January with a huge new flash sale on Tuesday and Wednesday. The best part: Many of the flights will cost you less than going out for dinner.
From now through 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, JetBlue is offering a long list of discounted fares for one-way domestic and international flights from several major cities across the United States -- some for as low as $34. As it has been with previous two-day sales, the ever-popular airline's list of crazy-cheap tickets is extensive, but here are some of the best domestic flights: Pittsburgh to Ft. Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $34, Cleveland to Boston (or vice versa) for $44, and NYC to Washington, DC (or vice versa) for $59, among many others. JetBlue's sale site has the full list of deals, which you can easily sort by origin city and price.
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
As for international flights, highlights include Ft. Lauderdale to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for ($54), Orlando to Havana, Cuba for $94, and Boston to Bermuda for $94. Basically, getting the hell out of your usual surroundings won't take much, but you'll have to get your act together and book your tickets before they're all gone. If all the freezing rain and snow lately isn't motivation enough, then we don't know what is.
The new sale comes with the airline’s usual fine print and restrictions. You’ll have to travel sometime between February 6 and May 23 of this year, although there thankfully aren’t any blackout dates. It’s also worth noting that the price cuts are only for JetBlue’s “Blue” fare, which means you’ll get all of the airlines typical in-flight perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you’ll have to pay for checked bags. All said, the hardest part here is trying to find discounted tickets for both your outbound and return flights and figuring out other arrangements for your trip like hotels and car rentals before the deals expire.
Then again, if you can’t take advantage of the deals this time, there are likely plenty more airfare sales on the way.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.