JetBlue's Huge Winter Sale Has $44 Flights Today and Wednesday

Adjusting to life back in the office after the holidays is a struggle, but everyone knows the best way to trudge on is to line up another vacation you can look forward to, even if it's just a little weekend jaunt out of town. Well, today may be the day to do just that, because JetBlue just brought back its first big flash sale of 2019, featuring super-cheap flights all around the country this winter starting as low as $44.
To help kickstart your resolution to travel more in the new year, the popular carrier is running a massive "Big Winter Sale" from Wednesday, January 8 through 11:59pm on Thursday, January 9 and it's stocked with discounted one-way flights across the Americas. There are seriously great deals to be had to and from nearly every airport the carrier services and you can scope out the full lineup on JetBlue's sale page, but here are a few highlights you may want to consider.
10 Best Cheap Flight Deals
- Atlanta to Orlando (and vice versa) for $44
- Nashville to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $64
- Chicago to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to Nashville for $69
- Fort Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos for $69
- Boston to West Palm Beach for $79
- New York to Orlando for $89
- New York to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico for $99
- New York to Bermuda for $99
- Boston to Burbank (and vice versa) for $114
As with most of JetBlue's 2-day sales like this, there's some fine print to keep in mind before taking the plunge. The deals are good for travel between January 16 and April 10, and there are blackout dates during President's Day weekend. You'll also need to be fairly flexible with your timing, because the fares are only good for travel on Tuesday and Wednesdays. The good news is these are all Blue fares, which means they come with the standard perks included like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. You will have to pay extra if you plan to check a bag, though ($30 for the first, $40 for the second).
Restrictions and all, it's tough not to be tempted by at least a few of these fares, especially if you're itching to pencil in another getaway sometime soon. Mid-winter you will surely appreciate it.
