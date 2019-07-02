Hurry and Get $20 Flights With JetBlue's Big Sale Today

Ample paid time off, no conflicts or prior commitments, a cool boss -- you probably need a perfect storm of favorable conditions to drop everything and take an impromptu vacation. If, for some reason, you're lucky enough to go on a last-minute trip right now, well, it looks like you just got luckier. JetBlue is having a flash sale on Tuesday with flights starting at just $20.
From now through 11:59pm ET, the airline is selling nearly two dozen discounted one-way flights to and from many of its main hubs; mainly, across the eastern part of the country. JetBlue's official flash fare page has the full list of deals (which you can sort by price and origin), but some highlights include Philadelphia to Boston for $20, Boston to Washington, DC for $30, and Atlanta to Boston for $30, among others. Another standout? New York to Nassau, Bahamas for just $70.
The sale is limited and the tickets probably won't last long, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score that elusive last-minute getaway.
You'll also have to work with the usual fine print that comes with sales like this. The main thing here is that each of the discounted fares is for a flight on a specific date and time. For example, if you want to hop from Philly to Boston for 30 bucks, you'll have to travel on July 16 at 9:01am. The other flights have travel dates ranging from July 4 through July 25. These prices are for JetBlue's Blue Fare, which includes the carrier's standard perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll have to pay to check a bag.
Anyway, if the stars are aligned and you can make a quick escape sometime over the next few weeks, well, here's your chance.
