You Can Get $20 Flights on JetBlue Right Now

With the start of the dreaded holiday travel season just weeks away (yes, already), several major airlines are attempting to lure you onboard with big promotions for cheap, last-minute jaunts before all the insanity hits airports. The latest is a new flash sale with crazy-low fares from JetBlue.
As of Tuesday afternoon, JetBlue is offering discounted tickets for nearly two dozen one-way flights to domestic destinations across the country, five of which are only 20 bucks. The airline's official sale site has the full list (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Boston to NYC for $20, Baltimore to Orlando for $30, and NYC to West Palm Beach, Florida for $40. You just have to book before they're gone.
The cheap flights come with some fine print, though, so you probably shouldn't get too excited about ditching town just yet. Specifically, the flash sale fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. If you want to snag that $20 flight from Boston to NYC, for example, you'll have to fly on November 11 at 10:40pm. The other travel dates range from October 31 through November 19, so you'll have to rearrange your schedule and request your remaining PTO days fast in order to swing a last-minute trip. If anything, it's the challenge you needed this week.
