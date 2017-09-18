JetBlue's New 2-Day Flash Sale Has a Bunch of Flights for $59

With the summer vacation season mostly in the rearview mirror at this point, there's a slight risk that flying home for the holidays may be the last bit of traveling you do this year. But thanks to an extensive new flash sale from JetBlue with dozens of cheap flights, you may be able to squeeze in one last jaunt before the year is up.
From now through Tuesday, the ever-popular carrier is offering a long list of discounted one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations through December, many of which are just $59. JetBlue's official flash sale page has the full rundown of flights (you can sort them by price and origin), including highlights like Boston to NYC for (or vice versa) for $59, NYC to Portland, Maine (or vice versa) for $59, and Fort Lauderdale to Nashville (or vice versa) for $59. You can even score a $84 flight from NYC to Bermuda if you're quick enough. The sale prices probably won't last for long.
If you've ever taken advantage of one of JetBlue's many flash sales over the years, then you know the deals come with some fine print to consider before booking. In particular, you'll have to travel sometime between September 26 and December 14 with several blackout dates throughout that time period, according to the airline's website. Oh, and the sale only applies to "Blue" fares, so if you want to check a bag it's going to cost an extra $25, and $35 for a second bag.
But, hey, with any luck and maybe a few vacation days you've stashed away for exactly this occasion, you could very well have a decent trip on the books before the holiday travel stress starts to set in.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.