Quick, JetBlue’s New 2-Day Winter Sale Has $44 Flights

Flying to Arkansas to visit your step-dad's sister's former husband for Thanksgiving does not typically qualify as "travel for pleasure." But fortunately, if you thought turkey day was all the air travel you could budget for this holiday season, you thought wrong: JetBlue's new, two-day flash sale is offering flights as low as $44 all across the country. We've got nothing against Arkansas, but while flights are dirt cheap, maybe you'd like to consider a weekend in New Orleans, or a few days in Puerto Rico.
Book now or forever hold your peace -- the sale ends on Wednesday, October 31, at 11:59pm (ET). So while you feast upon fun-size Halloween candy that you did not diligently trick or treat for, peruse a few of these crazy-cheap flight deals, and lock in some tickets before it's too late.
Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?
Here are Some of the Best Flight Deals:
- Long Beach to San Jose for $44
- New York to Worcester for $44
- Long Beach to San Francisco for $44
- Boston to Buffalo for $49
- Charleston to Washington, DC for $49
- New York to Washington, DC for $54
- Ft. Lauderdale to Nashville for $64
- Boston to Washington, DC for $64
- Atlanta to Orlando for $69
- Boston to Baltimore for $69
- New York to Savannah for $74
- Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans for $74
- Austin to Ft. Lauderdale for $79
- Boston to Chicago for $84
- Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $84
- Ft. Lauderdale to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for $84
There are, of course, a few caveats. The deal applies to any trips you plan on taking between November 11 and February 14, but JetBlue has listed a number of blackout dates excluded from the deal: November 16 through November 26 and December 16 through January 9. So, no, you can't book your Christmas tix. But in all honesty, it's for the best -- you'll avoid the major tourist crowds.
And as per usual, these are Blue Fares, so you'll get in-flight snacks and one carry-on free of charge. If you're Turks and Caicos-bound, that should be fine -- leave the winter garb at home.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.