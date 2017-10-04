JetBlue's Big 2-Day Sale Has $49 Tickets Right Now

Considering recent deals for insanely cheap flights to European cities like Paris and Berlin, it looks like you have plenty of good opportunities to get out of town for an escape before the dreaded schlep of traveling for the holidays. On Wednesday, JetBlue made it even easier to take a last-minute trip this year with a new two-day flash sale, featuring numerous cheap flights.
From now through Thursday, the budget-friendly airline is offering dozens of discounted one-way fares on flights to both domestic and international destinations, many of which are just $49. JetBlue's official sale site has the full list of cheap tickets (which you can sort by price and origin airport), including highlights like Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for $44, NYC to Boston (and vice versa) for $49, and Orlando to NYC for $69. You can also score flights to some Caribbean destinations under $100, if you can get 'em before they're gone.
As you'd expect, JetBlue's latest sale comes with some standard fine print you should keep in mind before you start burning your remaining PTO days. Specifically, you'll have to travel between October 17 and December 14, although there are a bunch of blackout dates throughout November, according to the sale site. Oh, and the sale only applies to the airline's "Blue" fares, so if you want to check a bag it's going to cost an extra $25, and $35 for a second bag.
All said, if you needed an excuse to disappear on a weekend jaunt, this could very well be your best shot right now. But, then again, there are probably many more cheap flight deals on the way.
