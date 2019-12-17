Flights Just Dropped to $44 on JetBlue

Surviving January is no easy feat. It's perpetually cold, dark, and ridden with New Year's guilt -- you broke your resolutions day two, don't lie. There is, however, a saving grace. JetBlue is offering a 48-hour flash sale so you can, quite literally, escape your winter rut.
From now through Wednesday, December 18, at 11:59pm, you can book one-way flights to all sorts of destinations, including Charleston, Costa Rica, Punta Cana, and more. And while naturally there are blackout dates involved (specifically January 17 through January 20 and February 13 through February 24), I'd say the positives far outweigh the negatives -- like the fact airfare is available for as little as $44.
The best JetBlue flight deals:
- Buffalo to Boston for $44
- Orlando to Atlanta for $49
- Long Beach to Las Vegas for $49
- Long Beach to San Francisco for $54
- Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for $59
- New York to Charleston for $59
- Boston to New York for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Nashville for $69
The best JetBlue international flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $69
- Orlando to The Bahamas for $69
- Fort Lauderdale to Puerto Rico for $79
- Fort Lauderdale to Barbados for $94
- New York to Turks & Caicos for $94
- Fort Lauderdale to Cuba for $99
- Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for $104
Those aforementioned blackout dates aside, your travel window is January 8, 2020 through March 31, 2020. The available seats are coach, but considering JetBlue's penchant for perks (hello, free WiFi and unlimited snacks!), I think you'll survive economy. Scroll the entire list of destinations here.
h/t Travel & Leisure
