JetBlue Has $20 Flights Around the Country Right Now

While this hasn't been the coldest of winters, it's still been a bummer. Because, you know, it's winter. The only real way to redeem this dreary season is to give yourself a trip to look forward to, and, luckily, if you forgo a single meal on Seamless, you'll have saved enough money to get a flight out of wherever you are via JetBlue's latest sale.
For Wednesday only, JetBlue is having a flash sale that will get you all around the country for as low as $20, one way. But you'll have to book by 11:59pm ET tonight. Check out the full JetBlue sale page for all the deals, and we'll list some highlights for you below.
If you only have $20 to spare, you can get from Boston to Washington, DC; from Boston to New York; or from Newark to Boston. But there are plenty of good deals for a bit more. There are trips from New York to West Palm Beach, Florida for only $40, and Denver to Boston for $50. And finally, you can get from New York to Santiago, DR or to Santo Domingo, DR for just $90. If none of those apply, make sure to sort by destination city to find the one for you.
Part of the reason you're getting such a good deal, however, is that these fares are all for specific flights in February and March, and that could mean flying at an inconvenient time on an inconvenient day. The $20 flight from DC to Boston, for instance, leaves at 5:30am on March 6. But then again, you're getting a flight for the price of dinner. Also keep in mind that these flights are for JetBlue's Blue fare, which will get you the airline's usual perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll be paying for any checked bags.
Anyway, get booking -- and maybe grab two. Surely someone in your life will take a $20 plane ticket.
