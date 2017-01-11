Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Now that you're soundly in the new year, it's as good as time as ever to get started on all the traveling you sadly put off during the nightmare known as 2016. Thanks to a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue, there's a chance you can do exactly that right now and, best of all, for cheap.
From Wednesday through Thursday only, JetBlue is offering a long list of discounted one-way domestic and international flights out of major US cities, with prices starting as low as $34, although there are many more in the $39 to $100 range. The beloved airline's official flash sale website has the complete lineup of super-cheap flights, including examples like Boston to Richmond, Virginia for $34, Orlando to Nassau, Bahamas for $49, and Baltimore to Orlando for $54. There are even flights from NYC to Bermuda for $59 as of early Wednesday afternoon, although they likely won't last for long.
Just like JetBlue's previous flash sales, this one comes with a few restrictions you'll have to work around if you want to take advantage of the deals. Specifically, you'll have to travel on Monday through Thursday or on Saturday sometime between January 17th and March 8th of this year, but with February 17th through February 26th blacked out, according to the flash sale site.
Yes, the restrictions are annoying, but if you're flexible and kick ass at planning, then you should have no problem getting a head start on all the traveling you promised yourself for 2017.
