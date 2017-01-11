News

JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

With just over two weeks left of 2016, it's probably about time we all stop whining about what a living nightmare it's been this year and start looking ahead to the possibility of a mercifully better 2017. Well, thanks to a two-day flash sale from JetBlue, you've already got a shot at making next year suck less with some damn good deals on flights.

From now through Wednesday, December 14th, JetBlue is discounting dozens of one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations and prices stat as low as $39. The airline's official flash sale page lists all of the crazy-cheap flights, but here are a few highlights: Boston to Washington D.C. for $39, NYC to Bermuda for $54, and Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $69, among others. The sale includes several other flights to and from JetBlue's usual destinations, so we suggest sorting the list by "origin" to see if there are any good deals out of your city.

Oh, and like with every airline flash sale, you'll have to work around a few restrictions. In this case, the deals are only good for travel between January 9, 2017 and March 8, 2017 with the following blackout dates: January 14, 2017 through January 16, 2017 and February 18, 2017 through February 26, 2017, according to the flash sale fine print. On top of that, the deals exclude travel on Fridays and Sundays, but at least you'll get JetBlue's standard perks like free in-flight WiFi and plenty of snacks. 

Now, we just have to get through the rest of the year. With any luck, you'll at least have a vacation to look forward to in 2017.

