JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

With just over two weeks left of 2016, it's probably about time we all stop whining about what a living nightmare it's been this year and start looking ahead to the possibility of a mercifully better 2017. Well, thanks to a two-day flash sale from JetBlue, you've already got a shot at making next year suck less with some damn good deals on flights.

From now through Wednesday, December 14th, JetBlue is discounting dozens of one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations and prices stat as low as $39. The airline's official flash sale page lists all of the crazy-cheap flights, but here are a few highlights: Boston to Washington D.C. for $39, NYC to Bermuda for $54, and Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $69, among others. The sale includes several other flights to and from JetBlue's usual destinations, so we suggest sorting the list by "origin" to see if there are any good deals out of your city.