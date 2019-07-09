Hurry, JetBlue Has $20 Flights All Over the Country This Fall

Although you may still be navigating out of the haze of the July 4 holiday weekend, there's never a bad time to start hatching plans for your next little getaway. In fact, right now may be the perfect moment lock in your next big trip, because JetBlue is running a big fare sale on Tuesday, and it's stocked with super cheap flights all over the country this fall for as little as 20 bucks.
If you want to make good on your resolution to eat through all of your paid time off before the year is over, now's a good time to score a serious bargain on airfare. The popular airline's one-day sale has flights to and from a bunch of its hubs for as little as $20, one way. You'll need to act fast, though, since the sale expires at 11:59pm on July 9 and many of the deals will likely be loooooong gone before then.
The cheapest fares are for shorter regional flights, but there are also quite a few longer-haul treks available for under $50. You can scope out the dozens of discounted routes up for grabs between September 1 and November 11 on the JetBlue flash sale page, but we've also plucked a few highlights from the bunch below.
10 of the best JetBlue flash sale deals
- Boston to Charleston, South Carolina for $20
- New York to Portland, Maine for $20
- New York to Burlington, Vermont for $20
- Albany to Fort Lauderdale for $30
- Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans for $40
- Orlando to Providence for $40
- Washington, DC to Fort Lauderdale for $40
- Boston to West Palm Beach for $50
- New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico for $70
- Boston to Mexico City for $80
Before you pull the trigger and clear your schedule, there are some important details to bear in mind. The bulk of these super-cheap fares are available only for specific flights on specific days and at certain times, so ideally you'll have some flexibility with departure and return dates. Also, since the deals are on specific flights, they'll be gone once they book up.
That said, these are all "Blue" fares, which means they come with all the standard JetBlue perks like free WiFi and unlimited snacks. It's also free to bring a carry-on bag, but checking luggage will cost you (it's $30 for one piece, and $40 for a second).
Don't sleep on this!
