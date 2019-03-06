JetBlue's New Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

You've probably heard by now that flights to Hawaii are as cheap as $49. If you haven't, well, click on that link. But don't forget that there are 49 other states, and consider this new sale from JetBlue your reminder to visit one of those. Flights are as low as $20, so there's no reason not to go somewhere.
For this Wednesday only, this Flash Fares sale will get you around the country for seriously cheap. But you'll have to act fast, and honestly, maybe just grab two tickets and figure out who you're bringing later. Head to the full JetBlue sale page for the list of deals, but here are a few highlights.
You can get from New York to Boston for $20, Boston to Washington, DC for $20, and Seattle to Long Beach for $30. If you're up for spending just a little more cash, you can get also get from New York to Santo Domingo, DR for $90, or from Boston to Santiago, DR for $90.
Part of the reason you're getting fares this low is that they're all for specific flights in March and April -- so you could end up flying at a less than ideal time on a less than ideal day. To fly from Ft. Lauderdale to New York for $40, for instance, you'll be leaving at 6am on March 7. Also, all of these flights are for JetBlue's Blue fare, which means you'll get the airline's usual perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll have to pay for any checked bags.
Then again, you're getting your ticket for the price of a night at the movies.
James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.