You Can Get $20 Flights to These Cities on JetBlue Right Now

If you were hoping to get a jumpstart on your summer travels this year, today's your lucky day. JetBlue announced its latest flash sale on Friday, and it's stocked with super-cheap flights all over the country, and even abroad, for as little as $20.
It's cool, we'll wait while you check your PTO balance.
The sale features wildly affordable one-way fares to and from a number of major hubs, though as you may know from previous JetBlue flash sales like this one, the deals are all for specific flights on certain dates. Still, there are quite a few exceptionally enticing offers, especially for anyone going from Washington, DC to Boston, or New York to Worcester, Massachusetts, since there are $20 tickets available for both of those routes. Some other great deals up for grabs include $30 flights for a number of trips like New York to Hyannis, Massachusetts, Boston to Atlanta, and Long Beach to San Francisco. You can scope all the Flash Fares on the JetBlue sale page.
To get in on the action you'll need to book by May 11 at midnight when the sale ends, though you'd be wise to jump on the deals earlier as these the fares typically sell out quickly.
As with most JetBlue deals like this, it's worth mentioning that the discounted flights are for "Blue" fares, which means you'll have to pay extra to check a bag ($25 for the first, $35 for the second). Then again, you can probably get away with just a carry-on if you follow the expert's advice. You'll also get the usual JetBlue in-flight perks such as unlimited snacks and free Wi-Fi.
If you miss out on this batch of crazy airfare deals there's still hope for you yet, since JetBlue drops these kinds of sales every single month. In the meantime, if you're feeling wanderlust-y and have a bunch of money to blow, you may want to consider booking yourself on this trip instead.
