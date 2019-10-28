JetBlue Is Selling $49 Flights for the Next 2 Days, So Hurry

I love the holidays as much as the next, but don't act like you're not self-medicating with wine and Christmas cookies. We've all been there. And since, obviously, this isn't the healthiest coping mechanism, there is another way to get ahead of your seasonal stress: a vacation.
JetBlue launched a 48-hour sale on Monday with one-way flights starting at $49, so you can zen out on a quick and cost-effective November vacay. The fan-favorite airline's "NOW-vember" promo kicks off November 28 and runs through November 29. So although your booking window is limited, the deals are worth a little spontaneity. JetBlue is offering hundreds of destinations, including Turks & Caicos, San Francisco, Denver, The Bahamas, and more.
The best JetBlue flight deals:
- Atlanta to Orlando for $49
- Long Beach to San Francisco for $49
- Worcester to New York for $49
- New York to Sarasota for $54
- Boston to Tampa for $59
- Fort Lauderdale to Nashville for $64
- Long Beach to Seattle for $64
- Austin to Boston for $69
The best JetBlue international flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $64
- San Juan to St. Thomas for $64
- Boston to Cuba for $79
- New York to Turks & Caicos for $94
- Fort Lauderdale to San Jose for $104
- San Juan to Punta Cana for $104
- Orlando to Cancun for $164
Because this wouldn't be a flight sale without it, there's a catch: You have to travel between November 12 and November 21. There are additional restrictions and blackout dates that may apply based on your route. Just double-check your fare before booking.
There's an endless list of destinations here. Also, be mindful that while JetBlue has you covered with free Wi-Fi and unlimited in-flight snacks, there will be government taxes and extra fees for checked bags.
