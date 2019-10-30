Every Single Flight Is Just $31 in JetBlue’s Huge, Nationwide Halloween Sale

When JetBlue launched its Halloween flight sale on Wednesday, at first it looked like the popular airline's usual flash fare sales, with one-way flights starting at just $31. But after a few more seconds, it hit us: every single flight in the sale -- to over 50 cities all across the United States and beyond -- is just $31.
The realization went down like this: I was having a normal morning, writing about a woman who ran into her ex-boyfriend at a restaurant after he faked his own death, when I saw an urgent message from my editor. He'll normally pass off a flight deal article with a pleasant "nice deal" or "pretty good," but today he sent this:
11:36 AM:
Huge JetBlue halloween sale with $31 flights all over the US
@Ruby it's crazy
never seen anything like this
NYC to Orlando $31
these aren't just puddle jumper flights
NYC to SF $31
That's usually a ~$350+ flight
So, here I am giving you what appears to be the biggest fight deal I've seen in my young writing life. They're calling it The Monster Sale, and yes, every flight on the list is only $31 dollars. It's a two-day sale, and you need to travel on Halloween, but those are the biggest womp-womps in this whole package. Even travel to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands is included, which is not always the case for these kinds of discounts.
You can start booking today, October 30, but it's safe to say the stupidly low fares won't last for long. The promotion expires just before midnight on October 31, according to JetBlue
Normally we write out the 10 best steals on the list, but there are waaaaay too many. Just scroll down, sinking deeper and deeper into a traveler's ecstasy. Coming from New York, I'm quivering looking at this $31 flight from Newark to San Juan. If you search the current price for that flight, it costs upwards of $300.
There are flights from Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Burbank, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Long Beach, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Juan, Tampa, etc., etc., etc. I'm struggling to unclench my jaw. You can check out the full list of deals -- and sort it by origin city -- on JetBlue's official sale page.
OK, regarding the womp-womps, there are a few more tiny ones: The offer is not valid on Mint seats or previous bookings. For Blue fares, the first checked bag is $30 and the second is $40.
And last, but certainly not least, a $25 fee per person applies to fares purchased by phone. So I'm sorry if you're reading this in a panic on public transport. But as long as you resist the urge to stand up on your seat and scream this news to commuters, there's a chance there will still be tickets for ya when you get home.
