Whoa: JetBlue Is Slashing 30% Off All Flights Right Now

At this point in the year, there's a strong chance the only travel plans you're making are the stressful trips back home for the holidays. But believe it or not, right now could be one of your best shots at making a quick fall/winter getaway amid the holiday inanity, thanks to a massive, two-day flight sale from JetBlue.
From right now through the end of Wednesday, October 19th, JetBlue is offering a whopping 30% off the base fare for all of its flights originating in the United States (including Puerto Rico). As a report by USA Today points out, the discount means a round-trip fare from NYC to Long Beach, California on November 10th through November 14th normally priced at $371 is now available for just $268. And, as you can imagine, there are plenty more damn good deals where that came from. So, uh, get searching, people.
To take advantage of the low prices, all you have to do is book via JetBlue's promo site and use the discount code, "BIG30." However, the promotion unsurprisingly comes with some significant fine print. For example, the discount is only good for flights between October 26th through December 15th and Thanksgiving holiday travel is completely blacked out (November 18th through November 28th). The promotional also excludes flights on Sundays, but this isn't so bad considering you'll get all the JetBlue perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks with the discounted fares.
This is all to say you may very well have a good shot at making a much-needed escape from reality before the insanity of the holidays. Or, hell, this could be reason enough to have Thanksgiving a little early and avoid the travel madness altogether -- if the price is right. Best of luck.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.