Whoa: JetBlue Is Slashing 30% Off All Flights Right Now

At this point in the year, there's a strong chance the only travel plans you're making are the stressful trips back home for the holidays. But believe it or not, right now could be one of your best shots at making a quick fall/winter getaway amid the holiday inanity, thanks to a massive, two-day flight sale from JetBlue.

From right now through the end of Wednesday, October 19th, JetBlue is offering a whopping 30% off the base fare for all of its flights originating in the United States (including Puerto Rico). As a report by USA Today points out, the discount means a round-trip fare from NYC to Long Beach, California on November 10th through November 14th normally priced at $371 is now available for just $268. And, as you can imagine, there are plenty more damn good deals where that came from. So, uh, get searching, people.