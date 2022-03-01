JetBlue's Latest Flight Sale Has One-Way Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.

Here are the details on some of these impressively priced flights:

Miami, Florida to Newark, New Jersey (and vice versa) $45

Nashville, Tennessee to New York, New York (and vice versa) $49

Las Vegas, Nevada to Los Angeles, California (and vice versa) $49

Boston, Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. (and vice versa) $49

Austin, Texas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida (and vice versa) $69

Tampa, Florida to New York, New York (and vice versa) $79

Again, to take advantage of this deal, you will need to book your travel by March 3. The travel dates for this sale are between March 23 and June 22, 2022. You can use JetBlue's Best Fare Finder tool to search for flights. The fare includes all taxes and fees but does not include baggage fees. All tickets are subject to availability and change.

Are you looking to save even more money on your next trip? JetBlue is offering sales on vacation packages now, including all-inclusive packages abroad.