JetBlue Has $39 Flights All Around the Country Right Now

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring this year, but even an optimistic outlook from a prognosticating groundhog is hardly enough to thaw out your limbs in the middle of February. However, skipping town for a long weekend to bask in the glow of the sun on a warm beach might help. Fortunately, right now might be the perfect time to lock in that sort of trip thanks to JetBlue's latest sale, which has flights all over the country (and beyond) right now for as little as $39 one way.
In the lead-up to Valentine's Day, JetBlue's latest 2-day "Loving Sale" has hundreds of crazy-cheap flights to and from almost every airport it serves -- both domestic and international -- with some routes going for a cool $39 one way. To lock in a good deal, you'll need to book between now and 11:59pm on February 13, and be able to travel between February 26 and May 22. You can scope out all the discounted fares at the JetBlue flash sale page, but we've plucked a few of the highlights below.
12 Best Cheap Flight Deals
- Long Beach to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $39
- Atlanta to Orlando (and vice versa) for $44
- Nashville to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $54
- Providence to West Palm Beach (and vice versa) for $64
- Portland to Long Beach (and vice versa) for $64
- Boston to Chicago (and vice versa) for $69
- Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $69
- New York to Savannah (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to West Palm Beach (and vice versa) for $79
- Fort Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos for $84
- New York to West Palm Beach (and vice versa) for $89
- New York to Grand Cayman for $94
Much like similar flash sales, there is some fine print to keep in mind before you request any time off. There are a few blackout dates between April 16-24, and most of the discounted fares apply exclusively to flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so you'll need to be flexible. Also, these are all Blue fares, which means they come with all the standard JetBlue amenities (free wifi, unlimited snacks), but you'll have to pay if you want to check your bags ($30 for the first, $40 for the second).
Still, forking over a few extra bucks in baggage fees is well worth it when you consider the alternative is staying put and freezing until it's safe to wear shorts again.
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.