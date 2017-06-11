News

JetBlue Is Selling $49 Flights Today and Tomorrow

If the turn toward decent weather is turning your thoughts beachside, you're going to want to check out JetBlue's two-day sale, which just put destinations like Florida, California, and Mexico on sale. 

JetBlue's newest spring sale is offering one-way flights to a huge range of destinations starting at just $49. Deals include San Francisco to Long Beach for $49, New York to Daytona for $99, and New York to Cancun for $199, among many, many others. 

All you need to do to take advantage is book before midnight on April 6, 2016, and be able to travel Tuesdays and Wednesdays between April 13 – June 21, 2016. Of course, as with any sale, some black out dates apply. Get the details here

And with these prices, you'll still have money leftover to buy a laughably large sun hat, or anything else you'll need.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.

