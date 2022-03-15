JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.

Miami, Florida to New York, New York (and vice versa) $44

Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas, Nevada (and vice versa) $49

Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee (and vice versa) $59

Fort Lauderdale, Florida to New York, New York (and vice versa) $59

Kansas City, Missouri to Boston, Massachusetts (and vice versa)$59

Dallas, Texas to New York, New York (and vice versa) $64

Chicago, Illinois to Boston, Massachusetts (and vice versa) $69

Now, for the part that's usually said really quickly at the end of commercials. The Big Spring Sale fares include taxes and fees. To lock in the prices offered now, you'll need to book by March 17, before 11:59 pm. The sale fares will be applied to travel between May 3 and June 22, 2022, for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets listed at the sale price are subject to availability. Only the lowest fares available will be on sale, which are either Blue Basic and Blue seats.

To view all the deals available for this sale and to find the cheapest flights in the Big Spring Sale near you, head to JetBlue's website. And if you can't find what you're looking for there, maybe Southwest, which has a similar sale right now, can help.