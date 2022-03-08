JetBlue Founder's New Airline Is Doubling Routes & Adding Cross-Country Flights Soon

JetBlue founder David Neelman's budget-friendly carrier Breeze Airways took its official first flight in 2021. And now, nearly a year since that debut, the travel startup is expanding its network to 77 routes beginning this spring and summer, CNBC reports.

Neelman's fifth airline venture was created for the underserved markets often abandoned by larger carriers. Breeze Airways is clearly keeping with that promise—especially as the travel industry expects a peak in the coming seasons. The airline is adding 35 routes, which includes new cross-country flights.

Breeze is also introducing new 80 Airbus A220-300 jets to its roster, a model that boasts fuel efficiency and range, the outlet reports. According to chief commercial officer for Breeze Lukas Johnson, who spoke with CNBC, the airline already has two in its fleet that will fly by May. The jets feature a 36-seat first class, 10 extra legroom seats, and room for 80 passengers in coach.

These Airbuses will be part of Breeze's longer distance routes, including transcontinental flights like Savannah, Georgia to Los Angeles or Providence, Rhode Island to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, fares for flights between Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida will be as low as $99.

"You don’t want to raise [fares] too much because you’re still recovering from the pandemic," Johnson added. Especially as a surge in fuel prices have put increased pressure on carriers. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused a 13-year high, forcing the uptick in prices.

"It’s not been the easiest," Johnson said, noting that Breeze's new flights will be "slightly smaller" as a result. The airline has also reportedly made a few last-minute updates to ensure schedule changes won't impact travelers later on.