JetBlue's New 2-Day Sale Has $59 Flights to International Destinations

This summer has been hot, brutally hot even. If you're outside at all, you're probably praying for even a little breeze, but why settle for a regular old breeze when you could be loafing in the sea breeze? You deserve it for putting up with this perpetual mugginess and JetBlue is having a big flash sale to a bunch of sea-breeze-heavy international destinations.
If you book by July 20 at 11:59pm ET, you'll be able to get one-way flights for as low as $59 to locations in Latin America and the Caribbean, among other places you definitely want to be. Head to the "Endless Summer" sale page for the full details, but these flights are leaving from three cities: Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and New York. You can get great deals from all of those, like Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico for $59; New York City to Turks and Caicos for $99; or Orlando, Florida to Bogota, Colombia for $154. You can sort by price, origin, and destination to find the perfect trip.
This Is the Coolest Way to Park Your Car
This is JetBlue, not a discount carrier, so there are perks like free in-flight WiFi and unlimited snacks, but keep in mind that deep discounts come with some restrictions. For instance, all of these trips leave between September 5 and November 7. And there will also be some price variation between the days, so you might end up paying a bit more than the price you see on the sale page if you don't book on the right day. Also, note that these are all for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which comes with the airline's standard perks, but you'll still have to pay for any checked bags.
But these are seriously cheap and you have to book by Friday, so call your travel buddy and get on it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.