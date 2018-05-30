Get $34 Flights With JetBlue's Big 2-Day Summer Sale

Believe it or not, summer is just around the corner, and you no longer have cold weather as an excuse to stay inside streaming 25-year-old sitcoms. No matter how delightful those loveable characters and wholesome themes may be, you need to get outside, and JetBlue's new summer sale on Wednesday might be just the motivation you need to close out of your many streaming services and journey out into the world.
From now through 11:59pm ET on Thursday, May 31, the flash sale-prone airline is offering trips to destinations near and far for as low as $34. Head over to JetBlue's sale page to see the full list of destinations, which you can sort by price or origin city, including insanely cheap one-way flights like Worcester, Massachusetts to NYC for $34, Boston to Atlanta (or vice versa) for $54 and NYC to West Palm Beach, Florida for $79. And though the prices are low, you'll still get free in-flight WiFi and as many snacks as your roaming heart desires.
If you're looking to get off the continental United States, you can get deeply discounted flights like Orlando to Mexico City for $99, NYC to Havana, Cuba for $149, or, for a bit more, Boston to Santiago, Dominican Republic for $214.
There are a few conditions though. In this case, you'll have to travel between June 6 and June 20 and book before the deal expires on Thursday. Also, all of these flights will be on JetBlue's "Blue" fare, so you'll have to pay for any checked bags. But you're getting these flights for the price of a night out in Manhattan, so count your blessings.
Just find someone willing to take a relatively spontaneous trip with you and you're as good as gone.
