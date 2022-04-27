JetBlue Is Suspending or Canceling 9 Routes This Summer

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, travel numbers hit an all-time low, but now that travel restrictions have eased in countries around the world and summer is quickly approaching, we are seeing some of the busiest travel days in over two years. This spring, JetBlue is preparing for the busy summer season by cutting its capacity and dropping or suspending routes.

Earlier this week, JetBlue told Insider that the airline was permanently leaving two markets and suspending seven other routes until early fall. The two routes that are getting cut, Boise, Idaho, and Kalispell, Montana, are from smaller markets. Seven out of the nine routes that are seeing changes launched after the start of the pandemic. According to Simple Flying, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in the fall of 2021 that new routes started during COVID-19 as a form of temporary revenue opportunities and that the airline will eventually go "back to our roots and long-term plan."

The airline also told Insider that recent route changes have been made to "ease pressure on our operation during this busy season so that our customers can depend on us to get to them where they need to go." JetBlue also added that some routes weren't as cost-effective because of "significantly higher fuel prices."

See route changes below:

Service between New York and Boise, Idaho will be permanently canceled

Service between New York and Kalispell, Montana will be permanently canceled

Service between Boston and Port-au-Prince, Haiti will be temporarily suspended : but will return once weekly on September 10 and increase to twice-weekly on November 2.

Service between Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia will be temporarily suspended: but will return four times weekly on August 1.

Service between Miami and Hartford, Connecticut will be temporarily suspended: but will return four times weekly on September 8.

Service between Newark and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts will be temporarily suspended: but will return three times weekly on September 9.

Service between Newark and Nantucket, Massachusetts will be temporarily suspended: but will return three times weekly on September 9.

: but will return three times weekly on September 9. Service between West Palm Beach and Providence, Rhode Island will be temporarily suspended: but will return on September 7 as a once-weekly service.

This isn't the first time the airline has announced route changes. At the top of the year, JetBlue cut 17 routes.