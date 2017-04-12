JetBlue Could Give You a Free Flight if You Owe Taxes

Taxes totally suck, and owing taxes totally sucks way harder, but luckily JetBlue is trying to ease the burden on those who will need to pay the IRS this year. The airline is throwing a Tax Return Return Flight giveaway.
It's a very simple process. 1. Go to JetBlue's giveaway site. 2. Plug in some cursory information and check the "Yes" box to the question "Do You Owe Money?" if you owe money. 3. Hit "Submit," and you're done. The deadline to enter is April 25, 2017, and winners will be notified via email.
Per JetBlue's fine print, it will select 66 winners each day of the first 14 days of the promotion. On the final day it will select 76 winners. Winners will get a free one-way flight certificate good for trips anywhere in the contiguous United States or Alaska. You'll have to use it between May 1 and June 15, 2017. There's a limit to one entry per person, per day.
Also, JetBlue explicitly states in its official rules that the company "will not, and is under no obligation, to determine the veracity of representations made by entrants." So, uh, I guess stay honest out there about whether or not you actually owe taxes, everyone. Definitely do not lie. Don't even think of it. I see you thinking. Stop. Stop it. OK?
The giveaway is available to those 18 years or older who are legal residents of one of the contiguous 48 United States, Washington, DC, or Alaska. (Apologies to Hawaii. You're beautiful, filled with incredible secrets, and we love you.)