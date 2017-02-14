JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

It's been said that couples who can travel together, stay together. Maybe that's why JetBlue launched a new Valentine's Day-themed flash sale on Tuesday, promising two days of crazy-cheap flights.

From now through Wednesday at midnight, the ever-beloved airline is offering dozens of discounted fares for one-way flights to domestic and international destinations from major US cities -- some for as little as $44, although many other deals are in the $59 to $115 range. JetBlue's official flash sale site lists all the low fares (which you can easily sort by price), including highlights like Washington DC to NYC for $44, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $59, and NYC to Orlando for $94. There's even flights from NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $115.