JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

By Published On 02/14/2017 By Published On 02/14/2017
It's been said that couples who can travel together, stay together. Maybe that's why JetBlue launched a new Valentine's Day-themed flash sale on Tuesday, promising two days of crazy-cheap flights. 

From now through Wednesday at midnight, the ever-beloved airline is offering dozens of discounted fares for one-way flights to domestic and international destinations from major US cities -- some for as little as $44, although many other deals are in the $59 to $115 range. JetBlue's official flash sale site lists all the low fares (which you can easily sort by price), including highlights like Washington DC to NYC for $44, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $59, and NYC to Orlando for $94. There's even flights from NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $115. 

Of course, you'll likely have to move fast in order to score deals out of your local airport before they're gone. You'll also have to work around the flash sale's restrictions: travel dates are limited to March 1 through May 24 with several blackout dates in mid-April. You might be have to massage your schedule a bit to make it work, but it could very well be worth the trouble if you need to get the hell out of town for, uh, mental health reasons. Or maybe even a romantic getaway. 

