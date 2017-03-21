JetBlue's Spring Flash Sale Has $44 Flights For 2 Days Only

Following the official start of spring on Monday morning, you can safely look forward to a new season of baseball, more daylight time, and maybe one or two days of objectively gorgeous weather, if you're lucky. But thanks to a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue, there's a chance you'll have something even better to look forward to: a vacation.

From now through Wednesday, the ever-popular airline is offering dozens of discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights, several of which are only $44. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap tickets (which you can sort by price), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $44, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $64, and Boston to Houston/Hobby for $64, among several others. You can even go from Orlando to Mexico City for $89.