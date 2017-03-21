News

JetBlue's Spring Flash Sale Has $44 Flights For 2 Days Only

Following the official start of spring on Monday morning, you can safely look forward to a new season of baseball, more daylight time, and maybe one or two days of objectively gorgeous weather, if you're lucky. But thanks to a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue, there's a chance you'll have something even better to look forward to: a vacation.  

From now through Wednesday, the ever-popular airline is offering dozens of discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights, several of which are only $44. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap tickets (which you can sort by price), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $44, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $64, and Boston to Houston/Hobby for $64, among several others. You can even go from Orlando to Mexico City for $89

As always, the flash sale comes with some restrictions. You have to travel sometime between April 4 and June 14 of this year, and you'll have to work around blackout dates of April 8-April 23 and May 20-May 31. With any luck, though, you'll be able to massage your calendar enough to take advantage of one of the deals. If not, JetBlue will probably launch another flash sale in a week or two. 

