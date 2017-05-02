JetBlue's New Two-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

If you have yet to make good on your promise to travel more this year, then 1) what the hell have you been doing for the last four months? And 2) you may finally have a chance to change that soon, thanks to JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale with super-cheap flights.
From now through Wednesday, JetBlue is selling dozens of discounted one-way fares to both domestic and international destinations -- many for as little as $49. JetBlue's official flash sale site lists all the cheap flights (which you can easily sort by price), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $49, Nashville to Fort Lauderdale for $59, and Washington D.C. to Orlando for $69, among other deals. You can even score a flight from NYC to Bermuda for $94, at least if you're fast enough.
Like with every JetBlue flash sale, though, you'll have to move fast in order to take advantage of the low fares out of your local airport before they're gone. You'll also have to work around some restrictions: travel dates are limited to between May 9 and June 14 and there are several blackout dates in late May. But if you really need to get the hell out of town for a bit in the near future, tearing up your schedule might just be worth it if the price is right.
