News

JetBlue's New Two-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

By Published On 05/02/2017 By Published On 05/02/2017
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

Tech Workers Making Huge Salaries Are Leaving Their Jobs Over Mistreatment

related

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers a Tear-Filled Monologue About His Newborn Son's Heart Surgery

related

McDonald's New 'Frork' is a Fork Made of French Fries

related

Starbucks' Newest Frappuccino Is the Opposite of the Unicorn Frappuccino

If you have yet to make good on your promise to travel more this year, then 1) what the hell have you been doing for the last four months? And 2) you may finally have a chance to change that soon, thanks to JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale with super-cheap flights.

From now through Wednesday, JetBlue is selling dozens of discounted one-way fares to both domestic and international destinations -- many for as little as $49. JetBlue's official flash sale site lists all the cheap flights (which you can easily sort by price), including highlights like NYC to Boston for $49, Nashville to Fort Lauderdale for $59, and Washington D.C. to Orlando for $69, among other deals. You can even score a flight from NYC to Bermuda for $94, at least if you're fast enough.

Like with every JetBlue flash sale, though, you'll have to move fast in order to take advantage of the low fares out of your local airport before they're gone. You'll also have to work around some restrictions: travel dates are limited to between May 9 and June 14 and there are several blackout dates in late May. But if you really need to get the hell out of town for a bit in the near future, tearing up your schedule might just be worth it if the price is right. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait to go on vacation again, whenever that may be. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Jimmy John's Is Selling $1 Subs Today for Customer Appreciation Day
News

related

READ MORE
Trader Joe's Now Has a Four-Pack of Canned Wine for $4
News

related

READ MORE
Here are the 25 Best Cities to Find a Job in 2017
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More