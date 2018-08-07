JetBlue's 2-Day Sale Has $34 Flights Across the U.S. & Abroad

Even if you haven't yet reached the end of your summer travel docket, it's never too early to get a jump on planning some getaways for when the weather mercifully cools down a bit. And fortunately, your timing couldn't be better to do just that, because on Tuesday, JetBlue launched a big flash sale with one-way flights all over the country and abroad this fall for as little as $34.
From now through 11:59pm on August 8, the carrier is offering a whole suite of great deals on fares to and from almost every city it where it operates. You can scope the full lineup of what's up for grabs on JetBlue's sale page and sort by both departure city and price. Some of the best one-way deals of the bunch include Worcester, Massachusetts to New York for $34, Long Beach, California to San Francisco for $44 (and vice versa), Boston to Atlanta for $54 (and vice versa), New York to Savannah, Georgia for $69 (and vice versa), and $74 flights from Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa), among many others.
If you're itching to leave the country for a bit, you also have quite a few bargains to consider, like $99 flights from Boston to Bermuda and some very reasonable fares from all over to the likes of the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, and St. Maarten.
Of course, as with most flash sale like this, there's some fine print to keep in mind. To get the deals, you'll have to travel between September 4 and November 7, and there are a handful of blackout dates in September and October. They're also for the airline's "Blue" fares, which means they include free WiFi, snacks, and carry-ons but that you'll need to pay extra if you need to check a bag ($25 for one, $35 for a second).
In any case, don't let the dog days of summer distract you from planning a budget-friendly getaway in the next few months.
The Mexican-Style Grasshopper Tacos You Have to Try When You're in South Beach
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.