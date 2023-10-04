JetBlue Will Now Offer an Uber Voucher for Some Flight Delays and Cancellations

In the unlucky scenario that your travel plans start turning into a travel nightmare, you might find some comfort in a new JetBlue initiative.

The airline just partnered with Uber for Business to lend passengers a helping hand if their flight is either delayed or canceled. In an effort to relieve you from some stress and frustration, JetBlue will now offer complimentary Uber vouchers—which will be sent directly to you via email or text—in case of qualified travel disruptions.

If you find yourself in one of two situations, you can be sure you won't have to shell out extra cash to commute from the airport to or from a local airport area hotel. The first scenario in which you get the voucher involves a JetBlue flight being delayed more than three hours due to a controllable irregularity forcing passengers to wait for the next day's flight. You'll also get an Uber voucher if a JetBlue flight is canceled and results in you having to wait until the day after to be accommodated.

So far, the new Uber voucher initiative is available across every JetBlue city in the US, but there are plans for expansion in sight. The companies are planning to bring the program outside the US and debut it internationally in the next months, where passengers will be able to benefit from it starting from some major international airports, including those in Paris, London, and Amsterdam and a few popular destinations across North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

"We always work to give our customers a great onboard experience and get them to their destination safely and on time," Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer at JetBlue, said in a statement. "Sometimes travel doesn't go as planned, and flights can get delayed or canceled. In those cases, when the disruption is due to something in our control, our partnership with Uber for Business will make options for our customers more seamless."