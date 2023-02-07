Save Up to $600 When You Book Through JetBlue Vacations Right Now

Yesterday, JetBlue spent its first day of its five-day long 23rd birthday celebration by offering customers one-way flights starting at just $49 in a one-day deal. Starting today, the airline is offering up to $600 off vacation packages booked through JetBlue Vacations.

Today's deal, fortunately, lasts longer than just one day. You'll be able to use the below promo codes until February 13, 2023. Use the promo codes below to save money on all of your packages:



BDAY25 for $25 off $500 bookings.

BDAY200 for $200 off $3,500 bookings.

BDAY350 for $350 off $5,000 bookings.

BDAY600 for $600 off $7,000 bookings.



The discounts will be valid for travel between February 24 and December 31, 2023, and the savings will be applied to roundtrip flights and hotel or roundtrip flights and cruise packages. The promo code is case-sensitive, so make sure you hit that caps lock button when entering it at checkout. Like most promo codes, this one can't be combined with any other offer or promotion.

So if you were looking for a reason to book yourself a vacation, you can use JetBlue's Jordan year as motivation! Check out the deal and vacation packages at JetBlueVacations.com.