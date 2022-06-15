Here's How to Save $300 on Your Summer Vacation

Summer travel is expensive this year, but there are still ways you can save some cash and go on a memorable adventure. Until June 16, you can save up to $300 on flight and hotel or flight and cruise packages from JetBlue Vacations. The sale will get you the usual perks of booking through the company, like 24/7 travel experts, help booking excursions and reservations, earlier boarding times, and free inflight drinks for passengers.

To get the discount, you’ll have to book your trip for dates between June 20 and September 30, 2022. The $300 discount will apply to trips that total $2,000 or more. That $2,000 can include taxes and fees. At checkout, enter the code Summer2022, and the $300 off will apply to your total.

The terms and conditions of this sale are pretty straightforward. The promotion will only last until June 16, at 11:59 pm. The promo code is case-sensitive and can only be used toward JetBlue Vacation packages. You cannot combine this deal with any other deals, promotions, or discounts.

Explore your trip options or book you summer getaway at the JetBlue Vacations website.