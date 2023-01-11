JetBlue Will Pay for Your Uber Ride to or from the Airport Now

JetBlue Vacations has already nixed a lot of travel headaches. The Insider Experience alone gets you early boarding, no change fees, and complimentary in-flight alcoholic beverages. Now, the company is taking it one step further and offering free Uber rides to or from the airport.

From now through January 31, you'll get a $20 Uber voucher if you're traveling to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, or Las Vegas on a JetBlue Vacations package, Travel + Leisure reports. Here's how to get yours. Click the "add extras" tab before checkout, and you'll receive the voucher 24 hours before departure.

"We are excited to give our customers even more opportunities to save on their next vacation with Uber," President of JetBlue Travel Products Andres Barry told the outlet. "Whether you're soaking up the sun or heading to a theme park for your next vacation, your travel experience should be seamless. Our work with Uber reflects our goal to add even more value to the customer experience, and over the next couple of months, the hope is to expand the program to many more domestic destinations. We're excited to work with Uber to ensure our customers have an easy door-to-door experience."

The travel voucher is available per vacation for either airport pickup or drop-off.