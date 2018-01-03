JetBlue's Huge Winter Sale Has $39 Flights Today and Thursday

With a so-called "bomb cyclone" of a winter storm unleashing snow, ice, and stupidly cold temperatures across the East Coast on top of the already frigid weather across much of the country, it's hard not to fantasize about dropping everything and jetting to somewhere warm. Well, it looks like escaping the cold just got a little easier, thanks to a slew of cheap flights as part of a two-day winter flash sale from JetBlue.
The sale-prone airline launched the major promotion on Wednesday, promising discounted fares for a long list of one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations available through Thursday, January 4. JetBlue's sale site has the full list of cheap flights, including highlights such as Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $39, Boston to Atlanta (or vice versa) for $59, Chicago to Fort Lauderdale (or vice versa) for $64, and NYC to Atlanta or Orlando for $69, among others. If you're fast enough, you can even snag flights from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales in Turks and Caicos for $54 or Nassau, Bahamas for $64. They have warmer weather and beaches there.
The low prices come with some fine print, of course, so consider that before getting too excited about trading your spot in front of your apartment's clunky radiator for a recliner under a beach umbrella. Specifically, you'll have to book your flights before 11:59 ET on Thursday and travel sometime between January 10 and April 25 of this year. The discounts are also for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which means you'll have to pay for checking a bag. However, you'll still get the carrier's standard perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. Perhaps the biggest obstacle you face is matching two discounted one-way fares to form a super-cheap roundtrip plan.
Then again, the challenge could very well keep you busy after you bury yourself under blankets and pillows to beat the cold.
