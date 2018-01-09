JetBlue Has Crazy-Cheap Flights to Warm Places Across the Country This Spring

The new year has greeted us with an icy and unforgiving Winter. Cars have frozen solid. Airport runways transformed into Olympic figure skating venues. Indoor lagoons have somehow thrown JFK airport into complete chaos.
Which is to say, you should probably get on a plane to somewhere warm. JetBlue's Big Winter Sale is back for a second week as of Tuesday to get you the hell out of ice-cold dodge while there's still a flicker of warmth left in your bones. Unlike other flash sales that offer a moderate spate of flights to different destinations, the Big Winter Sale is truly big, as hundreds of routes across the country and beyond are included.
Get a head start on your paid time off with discounted one-way tickets from Boston to New Orleans ($139) or maybe Austin, Texas ($109) if you're fixing for a scrap with a mechanical bull. Charleston, South Carolina won't be a bad option either, as flights to the coastal southern city are factoring in for a pittance from New York ($79), Washington, DC ($109), Boston ($99), and Fort Lauderdale ($84).
There's also myriad routes to and from Florida, including quick jumps from the sunshine state to Havana, Cuba ($94), Bridgetown, Barbados ($89), and a longer jaunt to Mexico City ($94).
Most of the cheapest rates included in the sale won't take you anywhere warm, but some of them certainly will: You can hop on a short trek from Salt Lake City to Long Beach ($49), or ditch chilly Chicago for Ft. Lauderdale ($64), or nab a cut-rate fare from Pittsburgh to Ft. Lauderdale ($39). There's also a bunch of laughable, double-digit prices between colder cities, like Boston to New York ($49) and Newark, NJ to Boston for the same price.
As per usual, with price-slashing frenzies comes the standard red tape: to redeem to the lowball fares, you have to book travel by this Wednesday, January 10 at 11:59pm ET. Travel also must take place between January 16 and April 25, and note that the discounts are for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which means you'll have to pay for checking a bag.
But hey, maybe pack light and skirt that extra fee altogether. After all, nothing beats saving money and being warm.
