Get $44 Flights With JetBlue's First Big Sale of the Year

It's important to establish early in the new year that you're going to be a more spontaneous, better traveled, better be-Instagrammed you. That's going to take some deliberate action on your part, but the easiest way to start is booking a flash fare and going somewhere you didn't even realize you wanted to go. For instance, one of the places on this new sale from JetBlue.
Starting Thursday, JetBlue's aptly titled "The Big Winter Sale" will get you around and out of the country for as cheap as $44, one way. But -- and this won't be a problem because you're spontaneous now -- you'll have to book by Friday, January 4 at 11:59pm ET. Head over to JetBlue's full sale page for the entire list of deals, but we've listed some of the highlights below.
You can get yourself from Atlanta to Orlando for just $44, Charleston to Ft. Lauderdale for a cool $54, and New York to Boston for a nice $69. If you're now so fun that you travel internationally on a whim, there are some serious deals for that, too. You can fly from Ft. Lauderdale to Aruba for $89, New York to Bermuda for $99, and Ft. Lauderdale to Ecuador for $154.
Unfortunately, though, there are some restrictions. All these flights take place between January 16 and April 10 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with blackout dates between February 19 and February 20. And note that all of these fares are for JetBlue's Blue fare. That'll get you perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll be paying for any checked bags.
Call your other friends who have resolved to be more fun and get booking.
