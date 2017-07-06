JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

Despite whatever travel you've already treated yourself to this year, sometimes it's easy to feel trapped in your routine habitat when all of your friends are posting gorgeous Instagrams of beaches, wineries, stupidly good-looking food, and other stunning vistas from their summer vacations. Wanderlust mixed with FOMO can be suffocating. Thankfully, major airlines are providing some relief with sporadic flight sales, including a new flash sale from JetBlue.
As of Thursday afternoon, JetBlue is selling several discounted one-way domestic flights to and from cities all across the country -- some for as low as $20. The airline's official flash sale page has the full list of deals, including highlights like Washington, DC to Nantucket for $20, Boston to Philadelphia for $30, and Chicago to NYC for $50. If you really want to splurge, there's also $60 flight from Orlando to NYC. You'll just have to hurry before they're all sold out.
As with every airfare flash sale, the rock bottom prices come with a pretty big catch. In this case, the low fares are only available for flights on specific travel dates and at specific times. If you want to score the $30 flight from Boston to Philly, for example, you'll have to travel on July 18 at 6:10am. Travel dates for the other flights range from as soon as July 7 to July 26, so don't get too excited about a cheap last-minute vacation until you make sure the dates work with your schedule. Of course, your return flight may not be as cheap, too, but with any luck, you may just quench your summer wanderlust. For now.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.