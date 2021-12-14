Jetblue’s Blue Year’s Sale Will Get You $44 One-Way Flights Right Now

Although 2021 is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean your travel plans have to: Good thing JetBlue is having its Blue Year’s Sale with one-way flights for as little as $44.

Book by December 16 in order to snag these deals. Also keep in mind that these fares are for travel between January 6 to February 16, 2022, with a blackout date on January 17. So although this is called the Blue Year’s Sale, it’s not really for travel during and around New Year's but for traveling in the new year. But who wants to spend all of January watching the sun go down at 4 pm when you can spend it somewhere new watching the sun go down at 4 pm? New makes everything better.

Here are some of the best Blue Year’s deals we saw:

New York to Dallas (vice versa) for $44

Jacksonville to New York (vice versa) for $49

Washington DC to Orlando (vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Jacksonville (vice versa) for $54

Las Vegas to Los Angeles (vice versa) for $34

Boston to Charlotte (vice versa) for $59

Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale (vice versa) for $54

If you don’t see a deal that's to your liking, don’t fret. Currently, Frontier, Southwest, and United are all having big sales as well.