Hurry, JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $30 Tickets Right Now

Thanks to numerous flash sales, promotions, and even a few price wars involving major airlines, this summer has been loaded with damn good deals for cheap flights. But in case you somehow haven't scored an affordable getaway yet, JetBlue may have you covered yet another one of its signature flash sales on last-minute flights.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the airline is selling a limited number of discounted fares -- many for just $30 -- for multiple one-way domestic and international flights while tickets last. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the complete list of deals (you can sort them by price), including a few highlights like NYC to Boston for $20, Chicago to NYC for $50, and Orlando to Ponce, Puerto Rico for $50, among others. Some of the flights may sell out in a matter of minutes, though, according to the airline.
Of course, this batch of deals comes with the typical flash sale fine print. In this case, the fares are only good for flights on specific dates at specific times -- many of which are in early August. So, if you want to score a $50 flight from Chicago to NYC, for example, you'll have to fly on Wednesday, August 9 at 8:36pm. Other flights' travel dates range from July 23 to August 14. In other words, you may have to throw your schedule out the window to take advantage of the deals, or you can always just wait for the next big flash sale to come along (they happen a lot).
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.