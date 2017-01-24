JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

Considering all the crappy weather across the country and the political, uh, climate of the last week or so, there's a damn good chance you're just one more rainy day or alternative fact away from crawling under a rock and disappearing for a while. Thankfully, it looks like you can make a quick and cheap escape from it all instead, via a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue.
From now through Wednesday, JetBlue is selling discounted one-way fares for both domestic and international flights out of major cities across the US, with prices starting as low as $34. The airline's official flash sale site has the complete list of cheap flights, including highlights like NYC to Boston (or the other way around) for $34, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $59, and NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $84, among others. You'll just have to book 'em quick, while they last.
Of course, the flash sale comes with some restrictions. You'll have fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday and you'll have to travel between February 1st and May 24th of this year, minus all the blackout dates listed on the flash sale site. But if you're flexible and can massage your schedule in time, you might just be able to take advantage of the deals.
Either way, now's as good a time as ever to book a vacation sometime soon this year. You're probably gonna need it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.