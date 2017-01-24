JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

Considering all the crappy weather across the country and the political, uh, climate of the last week or so, there's a damn good chance you're just one more rainy day or alternative fact away from crawling under a rock and disappearing for a while. Thankfully, it looks like you can make a quick and cheap escape from it all instead, via a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue.

From now through Wednesday, JetBlue is selling discounted one-way fares for both domestic and international flights out of major cities across the US, with prices starting as low as $34. The airline's official flash sale site has the complete list of cheap flights, including highlights like NYC to Boston (or the other way around) for $34, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $59, and NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $84, among others. You'll just have to book 'em quick, while they last.